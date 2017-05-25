Fayetteville police release suspect photos after SUVs burgled, stolen cards used at Walmarts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for three people they think could be tied to a series of crimes involving breaking into or stealing SUVs.

Police said the three might be using an older tan or gray Jeep Cherokee.

The incidents they think could be related are:

Someone stole a 2003 Cadillac Escalade from the parking lot of Carolina Heart Care Center, 3637 Cape Center Drive on May 12.

Someone broke into a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, 1638 Owen Drive, on May 15. Credit cards and other valuables were stolen and the credit cards were later used at various businesses.

Someone broke into a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban on May 17 in the 2700 block of Gills Hill Road. And stole items including credit cards, which were later used at businesses.

The cards were used at the Walmarts on Gillespie Street, Skibo Road and Ramsey Street and the Foot Locker on Bragg Boulevard, police said. Police haven’t yet said what was purchased.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the three people’s identities to call Det. T. Chidichimo at (910) 705-7840 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.