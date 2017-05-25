Heavyset bald man exposes himself to women in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are investigating after multiple women reported that a bald man with a heavy build had exposed himself to them on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Caldwell Street. A woman said the suspect exposed himself to her, Chapel Hill police said.

Northside Elementary School is located 350 Caldwell Street.

Just 20 minutes later, two women told police they were on a path between Cobb Terrace and The Lux Apartments when a man exposed himself to them.

The suspect in both incidents was described as bald man with a heavy build wearing all black.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information concerning these incidents, call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

