Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a 27-year-old Durham man with manslaughter in the shooting death of a Raleigh man earlier this month.

James Edward Legg, 30, was shot to death in the 900 block of West Main Street in Durham in the early morning hours of May 13, according to authorities.

Ethan John Booker, of Durham, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, police said.

Booker was released from jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond, police said.

