More than 1,000 volunteers pack nearly 200,000 meals to feed NC kids this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major effort was underway Thursday to make sure no child goes hungry in the coming months.

The North Carolina Fairgrounds was filled with more than 1,000 volunteers standing shoulder to shoulder in the Jim Graham Building to prep nearly 196,000 meals for kids this summer.

The Food Bank of Central and Easter North Carolina partnered with several major companies, including BASF, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and Cisco, to help provide healthy meals to more than 6,000 kids.

Organizers and volunteers say no child should go hungry because they’re out on summer break and will not be able to get a school meal.

Earline Middleton can relate to the high cost of feeding a family, particularly during the summer months.

“I had two boys and when school closed they would eat me out of house and home, so just think for a family who may not have access to the food,” said Middleton, Food Bank CENC’s vice president of agency services and programs.

The organization’s hope is to ease that burden for the 600,000 people the group serves, half of which are children.

“We know one thing that they wouldn’t have access to this type of meal, a healthy,” Middleton said. “They wouldn’t have access to the community support that local program provides.”

“There’s so many problems in the world and right here in North Carolina and even among our own neighborhoods that seem so big and unsolvable, but hunger is a problem that can be solved and a simple solution,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina spokesperson Chris Privett. “Get some food, and bring it to the people who need it.”

Volunteers also put together small meal packets for families in need.

The summer meal program kicks off in mid-June.