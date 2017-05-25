NC school board member helped 15-year-old acquire alcohol, deputies say

By Published: Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a Henderson County School Board member has been arrested after he helped a teenager acquire alcohol.

CLICK FOR N.C. MUGSHOT GALLERY

Michael Lee Absher, 27, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to a warrant, Absher helped a 15-year-old drink alcohol.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Absher turned himself in to deputies Wednesday evening and was released on a $500 bond.

According to the Henderson County Public Schools website, Absher is a member of the school board.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s