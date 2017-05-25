NC school board member helped 15-year-old acquire alcohol, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a Henderson County School Board member has been arrested after he helped a teenager acquire alcohol.

Michael Lee Absher, 27, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

According to a warrant, Absher helped a 15-year-old drink alcohol.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Absher turned himself in to deputies Wednesday evening and was released on a $500 bond.

According to the Henderson County Public Schools website, Absher is a member of the school board.