MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International will have a new nonstop daily flight to Las Vegas starting August 14.

Frontier said the flight will depart Las Vegas at 10:50 p.m. and then arrive at RDU the next day at 6:20 a.m.

For travelers headed to Vegas, they can catch the Airbus A320 flight at 7:55 p.m. and land in Nevada at 9:55 p.m.

“Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly,” said Josh Flyr, vice president – network and revenue.

