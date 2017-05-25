Wake Forest man fakes armed robbery to get out of work, police say

By Published:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Forest man who told police he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday was actually just trying to get out of work, police said.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call from the intersection of Wait Avenue and Highgate Circle.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Raymond Michael McKinstry, 43, told police he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who later ran from the scene.

But investigators found several inconsistencies with McKinstry story, police said.

He told police he made up the robbery to get out of work.

He was charged with filing a false police report.

McKinstry could spend up to 60 days in jail and/or could be fined up to $1,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s