Wake Forest police investigating armed robbery near downtown

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred near downtown, according to the town’s communications director Bill Crabtree.

The robbery is said to have occurred at the intersection of Wait Avenue and Highgate Circle right near downtown Wake Forest. A time that the alleged armed robbery occurred was not provided.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. He was last seen running towards the Hardee’s located at 216 E. Roosevelt Ave., Crabtree said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.