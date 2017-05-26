14,000 bags of heroin kept off NC streets thanks to anonymous tip, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is crediting an anonymous tip the agency received through its Text-A-Tip system several months ago with helping officers make a major drug bust Thursday morning that landed six people in jail and got thousands of bags of heroin off the streets.

According to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the WPD, the arrests happened shortly after 6 a.m. when detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Carnation Court.

Agents seized four firearms, two of which were stolen, three and a half ounces of crack cocaine, 700 grams of powder cocaine, $22,000 in cash, and over 14,000 bags of heroin.

A subsequent search warrant was also executed at a suspect’s room at the Wood Springs Suites on Carolina Beach Road.

The following individuals were charged:

  • Shiela L. Hankins, 57, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, manufacturing heroin, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of a controlled substance w/ 1,000 feet of a school
  • Tyree R. Guy, 21, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, manufacturing heroin, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of a controlled substance w/ 1,000 feet of a school
  • Naquie T. Royster 18, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, manufacturing heroin, possession of a stolen firearm (2) counts, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance w/ 1,000 feet of a school
  • Talih A. Reeves, 35, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, manufacturing heroin, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
  • Dasha C. Charles, 21, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, manufacturing heroin, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.
  • Raheem A. Green, 28, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, manufacturing heroin, manufacturing cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

You can anonymously send a tip to the WPD’s Text-A-Tip system by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”

