Always-evolving Internet scams target your money and personal info

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Internet scammers keep finding new ways to reinvent themselves in order to trick unsuspecting people out of cash or personal information.

Here are some of the latest scams to steer clear of that have been discovered by CBS North Carolina.

An email purporting to be from a very generous couple from the U.K. is making the rounds.

It says they’ve won 53 million British pounds as part of a lottery. It contains a supposed link to the news story, but it’s really a link that just wants to obtain access to your computer.

The email says you’ve been randomly selected to receive 1 million euros transferred to your bank account as part of the couple’s “charity” efforts to spread the wealth.

The scam email then asks for some personal information so they can make the transfer.

Sending that sets you up for identity theft.

There’s also a new scam that comes right to your door. Just ask the sheriff of Orange County.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood got a special delivery letter Friday with what appeared to be a check made out to him.

“It was a cashier’s check from Legacy Bank in Texas,” says Lt. Chris Upchurch. The bank is legit. The check is not.

The investigator pointed out the fake check has some problems that give it away as counterfeit.

He says the amounts don’t match. The printed amount says “twenty nine hundred dollars” but elsewhere on the check the amount is printed as $900.

The check appears to be cut and pasted in various spots with some printed words are not fully displayed.

Investigator Upchurch says it’s not the only scam check from that bank out there.

“They’re going around the country. They’ve (Legacy Bank) has had calls from all over the U.S. from people getting these checks,” Lt. Upchurch says.

It cost the scammer $23 to send the check via priority special delivery and investigator Upchurch is still trying to figure out what the bad guys are looking for with this.

“I reached out to (the bank’s) fraud department and I’m waiting,” he said.

Then there’s an email out there that indicates the recipients is waiting for you to approve a legal document.

You get an official looking email telling you your document is ready to be signed.

Click it and you open up your computer to malware that’ll hold your computer hostage till you pay a ransom to get it uninfected.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.