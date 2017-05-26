Authorities: No charges after Clayton toddler wanders from home, drowns in pond

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a 2-year-old Clayton girl who died after being pulled from a golf course pond Thursday night won’t face charges in her death, Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The toddler had ended up in the pond after wandering away from her house located just a few hundred feet away on the Riverwood Golf Club course, Caldwell said.

The child had been at her home near the course before a golfer spotted her in the pond at about 6:30 p.m. and pulled her from the pond, officials said.

The golfer who pulled the girl from the pond immediately called 911. Efforts to revive the toddler were performed at the scene, although officials didn’t say whether those efforts were made by the golfer before EMS arrived on scene or if emergency crews started CPR.

The girl was taken to WakeMed, but was later pronounced dead.

Caldwell called the case “a tragic situation” and said no charges will be filed.

The girl was the second 2-year-old to drown in the central North Carolina on Thursday. A child was found in a Hope Mills pool about 10 hours before this drowning.