CBS North Carolina looks at NC pool codes after 2 toddlers drown

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two toddlers drowned on Thursday – one in a pool in Hope Mills and another in a golf course pond in Clayton.

In the case of the 2-year-old who drowned in the family pool in Hope Mills, neighbors said it appeared that there were several pool safety violations. One neighbor said that there was no gate around the pool.

In North Carolina, state building code requires all swimming pools, in-ground and above ground, as well as hot tubs and spas to have a specific barrier or fence around them.

Below is a list of the requirements:

• The fence must be at least four feet high

• Openings cannot be larger than four inches

• Gates must have a lock and be self-latching

• All doors with direct access to the pool must have an alarm attached to it

The first drowning that occurred Thursday was in Hope Mills. In that case, a 2-year-old boy was found in the family pool around 9 a.m. Authorities said Jacob Hoagland used a doggie door to get to the pool behind a house on Alexwood Drive.

The boy’s father was performing CPR when EMS arrived on scene. Hoagland was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:25 a.m.

About 10 hours later in Clayton, a 2-year-old girl was pulled from a pond at the Riverwood Golf Club when passing golfers noticed the girl in the water.

The golfers who pulled the girl from the pond immediately called 911.

The child was transferred to WakeMed where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations in both cases are underway and authorities have said it’s too soon to say whether charges will be filed in either case.