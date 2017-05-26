Fayetteville police ID’s juveniles blamed for $42K in vandalism damage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said detectives have identified the two juveniles investigators said were responsible for $42,000 worth of damage to a shopping center.

The two boys were captured on surveillance footage at Bordeaux Shopping Center on May 21.

Police said they climbed to the roof of the shopping center and destroyed numerous HVAC systems, refrigeration systems, CO2 tanks, and breaker boxes.

Fayetteville police thanked the public for tips concerning the identity of the juveniles.

The identity of the juveniles has not been publicly released at this time.

The investigation is on-going and CBS North Carolina will update this story as it continues to develop.



