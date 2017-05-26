Fayetteville teen charged with first-degree forcible rape, other sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old Fayetteville teen has been arrested in connection with a February rape.
Fayetteville police said D’Andre Covington faces charges of:
- First-degree forcible rape
- First-degree forcible sex offense
- First-degree kidnapping
- Indecent liberties with a child
- Crimes against nature
- Assault by strangulation
Fayetteville police said the Covington and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the Feb. 17 incident.
He was arrested Friday and received a $600,000 secured bond.