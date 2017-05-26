Fayetteville teen charged with first-degree forcible rape, other sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old Fayetteville teen has been arrested in connection with a February rape.

Fayetteville police said D’Andre Covington faces charges of:

First-degree forcible rape

First-degree forcible sex offense

First-degree kidnapping

Indecent liberties with a child

Crimes against nature

Assault by strangulation

Fayetteville police said the Covington and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the Feb. 17 incident.

He was arrested Friday and received a $600,000 secured bond.