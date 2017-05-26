Fayetteville teen charged with first-degree forcible rape, other sex crimes

By Published:
D’Andre Covington (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old Fayetteville teen has been arrested in connection with a February rape.

Fayetteville police said D’Andre Covington faces charges of:

  • First-degree forcible rape
  • First-degree forcible sex offense
  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Indecent liberties with a child
  • Crimes against nature
  • Assault by strangulation

Fayetteville police said the Covington and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the Feb. 17 incident.

He was arrested Friday and received a $600,000 secured bond.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s