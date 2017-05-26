Teen, man charged in fatal Raleigh triple shooting that led to I-40 violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and a teen are facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting in southeast Raleigh that left one dead and injured two, police said.

RELATED: 1 killed, 2 injured in Southeast Raleigh shooting, police say

Elaton Omar White Jr., 24, and James Keavon McCallum, 16, both of Raleigh, have both been charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

White is also charged with assault on a female, failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge, and failure to properly register/report address – sex offender.

White has a criminal history dating back to 2010 in North Carolina. He most recently served two and a half years in prison on an indecent liberties with a child charge, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Records show he was released from prison in mid-March.

McCallum was arrested and charged with two crimes in February, but records don’t indicate that he was sentenced in connection with them.

The charges White and McCallum are now facing stem from a shooting that occurred Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Bowman Lane where three men were shot, police said.

Police found two men on scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds and a third man who was also suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

One of the injured men, 20-year-old Tauquez Elfthaniel Mann, died from his injuries, police said. The two others suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after shooting on I-40 in Raleigh, police say

Police said that the two suspects are also connected to a shooting incident on Interstate 40 westbound near Gorman Street that occurred around 7:15 p.m. and resulted in four injuries.

In that incident, he driver of the vehicle that was being fired into sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, ran off the road and crashed, police said. The driver and one other person in the vehicle were taken to WakeMed to have their injuries treated.

While the gunshot wound to the driver was described as non-life threatening, police did not specify the overall extent of the injuries of the two people taken from the crash site.

Two other people in the car – identified by police as White and McCallum – fled from the scene to N.C. State University’s Lonnie Poole Golf Club. From there, they were also taken to WakeMed and subsequently arrested.

White and McCallum are expected to make their first court appearances today.