NCAA denies extra-year request by NC State guard Henderson

North Carolina State's Terry Henderson (3) reacts following a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. North Carolina State won 104-78. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA has denied North Carolina State guard Terry Henderson’s request for another year of eligibility.

Henderson announced the decision Friday in a statement issued by the school.

The Raleigh native played two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to N.C. State and redshirting in 2014-15. He played for only 7 minutes of the following season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

As a redshirt senior in 2016-17, he was the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game and made a team-best 78 3-pointers.

Henderson called it “an honor and privilege” to play in his hometown.

