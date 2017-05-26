NC’s Governor’s School could lose state funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For more than half a century, some of North Carolina’s best and brightest high school students have gone to the Governor’s School.

It’s a 5-and-a-half week enrichment program in the summer for rising high school seniors. But, soon, it could lose state funding.

“It’s something that gave me lifelong friends who I am still in contract with today,” said Gino Cecchi, 2015 Alumnus.

The Governor’s School has been around for 54 years.

Students from across the state come to Meredith and to Salem College in Winston-Salem to study with other gifted students.

Some of the more popular subjects include natural science, math, instrumental music and the arts.

“Being here helped me discover where I wanted to go and who I wanted to be,” said Austin Edwards, 2015 Alumnus.

When the Senate released its budget proposal, the Governor’s School was nowhere to be found.

About two-thirds of the Governor’s School budget, about $800,000, comes from the state.

The rest is from tuition and fundraising.

“It would be my presumption that our ed (education) chairs have other priorities they were trying to fund,” said Senate Appropriations Co-Chair Brent Jackson (R).

The House’s proposal does fund the Governor’s School.

“It offers young folks across North Carolina an opportunity to really broaden their horizons,” said House Education Co-Chair Craig Horn (R).

“You have students who come here, they come and dance and they end up in medical school,” said Matton. “So, Governor’s School allows students to think a different way.”

For alumni, they hope that message is heard at the General Assembly.

“Taking an opportunity like that away, like I don’t know what I would be doing right now if I hadn’t have been here,” said Edwards.

Between the two campuses, 670 students attend Governor’s School. Foundation leaders said it will not stay up and running past this year without state funding.

The House and Senate soon will meet in conference to come up with a finalized version of the budget.