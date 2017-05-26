Man drowns following boating accident on Johnston County lake

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A person drowned in Holts Lake Friday afternoon after a boating accident near a dam, officials said.

Johnston County deputies responded to the call around 3:15 p.m. and confirmed to CBS North Carolina a person drowned.

An older man died following the accident. He was fishing on the lake when his boat got too close to the dam, officials said.

Officials said the incident occurred near the Country Club of Johnston County.

