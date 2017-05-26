Police: Kittens thrown from car, run over, in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina motorist threw three kittens from a car and then ran over two of them. All were later euthanized.

The Sun-Journal of New Bern quotes an eyewitness as saying that he confronted the female driver and told her he was going to call the police. The woman drove away.

Police say the kitten that wasn’t run over had to be euthanized due to the injuries it suffered from being thrown out of the car.

Authorities have identified the driver and visited her home. So far, no charges have been filed in the case.