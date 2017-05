RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh firefighters are on the scene battling a fire on Prince George Lane on Friday.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring from units at the complex near the intersection of Strickland and Six Forks roads.

The fire started some time around noon.

A witness at the scene said at least four units sustained severe damage.

