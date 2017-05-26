Robbers used duct tape to bind victims in Durham glass shop robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were bound with duct tape and robbed at a Durham business, police said.

Two men entered Carolina Stained Glass, at 3305 Guess Road, about 3 p.m. Wednesday. One of them had a gun, police said.

The robbers used duct tape to bind a 59-year-old and a 76-year-old before taking cash and other items, police said.

Police said one robber was a slim black man, 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slight bear, long dreadlocks and a colorful knit “slouchy beanie” hat. The other robber was a black man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall, wearing glasses, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.