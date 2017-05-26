Social media photos show people forcing alligator to drink Busch Light, charges pending

By Published: Updated:

Columbia, S.C. (WBTW) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after pictures posted to Snapchat show people forcing a baby alligator to drink beer.

CLICK TO SEE MORE PHOTOS.

According to department spokeswoman Kyndel McConchie, people took screenshots of the incident and then sent them to officials at the South Carolina DNR, which is in charge of investigating crimes against wildlife.

Officials could not comment on where the incident occurred within the state.

Charges are expected to be filed sometime Friday, McConchie says.

The beer in question appears to be a Busch Light.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s