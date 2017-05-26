Social media photos show people forcing alligator to drink Busch Light, charges pending

Columbia, S.C. (WBTW) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after pictures posted to Snapchat show people forcing a baby alligator to drink beer.

According to department spokeswoman Kyndel McConchie, people took screenshots of the incident and then sent them to officials at the South Carolina DNR, which is in charge of investigating crimes against wildlife.

Officials could not comment on where the incident occurred within the state.

Charges are expected to be filed sometime Friday, McConchie says.

The beer in question appears to be a Busch Light.