Teacher accused of upskirt photos of 7th graders

Matthew Walker , May 25, 2017 (Oregon State Police)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested an Oregon middle school teacher accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students.

The Herald and News reports Matthew Walker was charged with invasion of privacy.

Investigators in Klamath Falls believe he used his cell phone to take photos of two seventh-graders from under their skirts.

The 28-year-old math teacher was released from jail Wednesday after posting bail.

Police say he declined to make a statement to detectives. It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

Klamath County School District Superintendent Greg Thede says Walker was placed on administrative leave.

