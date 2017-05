BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal wreck along U.S. Highway 401 in Harnett County was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officials said.

The wreck on the northbound side of the road is expected to disrupt until about 9:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The State Highway Patrol confirmed the wreck, near U.S. 401’s intersection with Byrd Road, was fatal, but did not immediately release any other details.