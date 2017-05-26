Warm Memorial Day weekend, PM storms possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After several days of having a severe weather threat; Friday will be a quiet day weather wise. Friday will have lots of sunshine and seasonable temperature with highs into the lower 80s which is normal for this time of year.

For the Memorial Day weekend, it will become much warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday will see highs near 90 with mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Late in the day and evening, an isolated storm could move down from Virginia where a low pressure system will be moving through their state. Sunday will be partly sunny with a better chance of mainly PM showers and storms. A cold front will approach late Sunday. That front will weaken on Monday, but will still influence our weather in terms of the possibility of a few more scattered PM showers and storms on Memorial Day. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Tuesday will only have a slight risk of a shower or storm, mainly in areas south and southeast of the Triangle; otherwise it will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Wednesday and next Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry.

Today will be mainly sunny and seasonable. The high will be 82. Winds will be west 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be fair and pleasant. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will become light from the southwest.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. There will be a slight risk of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 89. Winds will be southwest 6 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday Night will be partly cloudy with a spotty evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a risk of a few PM showers and storms. The high will be 87; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday, Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a risk of a few PM showers and storms. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower or storm, mainly in areas south of the Triangle. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 63.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 62.

