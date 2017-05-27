Bennett Place has several war re-enactments as Memorial Day nears

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People have a chance to see history come to life in Durham this Memorial Day weekend.

Bennett Place held several war re-enactments, including World War I.

A display dedicated to soldiers known as “the doughboys” was on display in anticipation of the centennial of the war.

“We could have lived in a place where we didn’t have the freedoms that we sometimes take for granted, but there was a lot of sacrifice that brought us to this point,” said Gregg Mealor and Janny Flint of Raleigh.

Families experienced the life of soldiers through the centuries and also took time to appreciate the modern day military.

“History gets lost. I think people think of history as boring dates and numbers, but it’s something more than that,” said Diane Smith with the Bennett Place Memorial

Bennett place also honored General Jeff Stepp, a North Carolinian who recently died.

He started the state’s largest Civil War re-enactment group.

The memorial site will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.