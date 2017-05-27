14 people rescued from Cape Fear River near Lillington

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — In the second water rescue in central North Carolina in one day, 14 people were pulled from the Cape Fear River in Lillington on Saturday evening, officials said.

MORE NEWS: 2 kayakers rescued from Neuse River in Wake Forest, officials say

A call initially came in around 5:50 p.m. about 10 people in the river, however, officials later learned more people were in the water.

Around 6:30 p.m., two of the group were being rescued near the boat ramp at Cape Fear River Park near the bridge over the river, Harnett County officials said.

By 7:30, all 14 people were rescued, officials said.

Authorities said several boats are helped during the rescue.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the people to end up in the river.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a young woman and man, who had been kayaking, were rescued by Wake County authorities in the Neuse River near the dam in Wake Forest.