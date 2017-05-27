Coast Guard Auxiliary keeping close eye on Jordan Lake boaters during busy weekend

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend with the unofficial kick-off of summer.

The Coast Guard wants to make sure boaters at Jordan Lake know the rules and regulations when they are out on the water.

“We are looking for people who are operating their boats incorrectly. Just keeping an eye on them to make sure that there doesn’t wind up being an accident,” said Jeff Conley, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

In North Carolina, the state requires anyone younger than 13 to wear a life vest. The Coast Guard also suggests staying hydrated and having a VHF radio to contact other boats if an incident occurs. Also, each boast must have a fire extinguisher.

“The number one thing they have to have on the boat is a life jacket. And the second thing is what we call a type four, life jacket or life preserver. It’s actually something that you can throw, a throw cushion or a ring that you can throw to someone who falls over board,” said Jim Frei, who is a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Boat owners CBS North Carolina spoke with at Jordan Lake realize safety is important on an active holiday weekend.

“It’s safe, I mean when you see a boat you don’t get too close to it. It’s very crowded today so you just have to kind of have to choose your areas to go to,” Apex native Kat Wilson said.

The members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary are not police. They are volunteers.