Goldsboro man killed in shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Police say a Goldsboro man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 235 Wayne Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

William Braswell of Augusta Drive, 36, was found suffering at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Vidant in Greenville, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

The shooting remains under investigation.

