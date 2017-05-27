‘I don’t intend to be quiet,’ Durham mom says after son’s accused killer out on bond

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The mother of the Raleigh man who was slain two weeks ago in Durham is calling for justice after her son’s accused killer was released on bond Thursday.

The victim’s mother is struggling with the death of her son and says she’s speaking out because she doesn’t want some other family to go through what she’s experiencing.

The memorial pamphlet given out at James Legg’s funeral contains photos of happier times –– times that now live as painful memories for his mom.

“My son died. He had a five-year-old son who won’t see his dad anymore,” said Darlene Andoh.

James Legg, 30, died near Brightleaf Square in Durham on May 13 while out with friends — allegedly shot by a convicted felon.

“Somehow he got into an argument with the crowd that was with James and it ended up in an altercation in James getting shot,” Andoh said.

Police charged Ethan Booker, 27, with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by felon.

“Wow is that voluntary manslaughter? You’ve got a gun. You’re a felon. Why? Help me figure it out,” Andoh wondered.

Booker’s record dates back a half dozen years — mostly for misdemeanors. But in September 2011 he was convicted on a felony drug charge.

“You’ve got someone with a rap sheet a mile long — still out on the street,” said Andoh.

When Booker posted a $5,000 bond after being arrested — Legg’s mother was incensed.

“It’s ridiculous $5,000 on a $50,000 bond —really? A convicted felon out on the street swinging a gun? Do you think they’d let me out? Would I be out on the street if I (had) done that?” Andoh said

Legg’s mother says she’ll work to change the system as she clutches the urn with her son’s ashes.

“I don’t intend to be quiet. I don’t intend to sit here and let this happen. This is my son here — this is what we have to visit right now, this is James,” she said.

Andoh said she can’t bring her son back, but she believes that if she speaks out, perhaps some other family won’t end up in the same situation.