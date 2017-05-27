Moore County man busted when he showed up after soliciting child for sex act, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was busted Friday when he showed up at a location in Lee County after using a computer to solicit a child for sex, authorities said.

Jacob Lee Williams, 21, of Hancock Road in Cameron was arrested in Sanford after an investigation that started in March, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said.

Williams was charged with soliciting a child by computer for a sex act and appearing on location, Alamance County deputies said.

Williams is currently being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department assisted in the arrest, according to Alamance County officials.

Williams is scheduled for his first court appearance on Tuesday in Alamance County District Court.

