NC woman and man charged in farm worker’s death

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrests two people wanted in connection with the murder last weekend of a farm worker.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Sheena Kay Riley, 29, and Jovonte Jacqus Boone, 25, this weekend.

Deputies say the duo are charged with the murder of 51-year-old Nestor Moctexuma.

Moctexuma was found dead at a mobile home on Airlie Road in Littleton on May 21.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said Moctexuma, a year-round farm worker, was killed during a robbery.

Riley and Boone were taken to the Halifax County Detention Center. The two are being held without bond until their first court appearance.

