No signs of struggle in NC wife's deadly shooting of snake expert, warrants say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — She called 911 to report that her husband was using drugs and attacking her, but a search warrant filed in the case involving Regina Ripa indicates there were no apparent signs of an attack.

Ripa, 40, is charged in the shooting death of her husband, Larry “Dean” Ripa, earlier this month in the apartment over the Cape Fear Serpentarium, which Larry owned.

Ripa called 911 an hour before her husband’s body was discovered in the couple’s apartment to make the attack claim.

At first, Ripa indicated to a dispatcher that two men were trying to attack, but later backtracked on that statement. Larry Ripa also reached out to authorities to say his wife was off her medication and was suffering from schizophrenia.

Police arrived to speak with both parties and cleared the scene after there were no apparent signs of a struggle. Less than an hour later, Larry Ripa was pronounced dead due to gunshot wounds to the head and body areas, according to the warrant.

The warrant indicates there were no blood stains, rips, tears or other indications on her clothing that would signal a struggle. There were also no bruises or other types of injuries on her body.

Regina Ripa was charged with first-degree murder is currently being held in jail without bond.

