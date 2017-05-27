Police id woman killed in Fayetteville accident



FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) –  Police say 42 year-old Lakina Alford of Grandview Drive has died after the car she was driving Friday night crashed at the intersection of Hay Street and Robeson Street.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:00 p.m. Police say Alford was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu west on Hay Street, and left the roadway at the intersection of Robeson Street striking a light pole.

She was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

The intersection remained closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

