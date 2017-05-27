Severe PM storms possible through Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a sunny start, temperatures soared into the upper 80s and moist unstable air is flowing down from Virginia. Some scattered storms developed Saturday afternoon in Virginia and will affect parts of central North Carolina during the evening.

The Triangle had a high of 88, while Fayetteville had a high of 92 on Saturday. The normal high this time of year is 82.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for areas north and northeast of the Triangle. This includes Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Halifax, Northampton, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, and Mecklenburg counties in Virginia. The main threat from any strong storms will be damaging winds and large hail. The watch is in effect until 10 pm Saturday evening.

For Sunday, there will be another slight risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening as moist unstable air stays in place over central North Carolina. The timing on any severe storms on Sunday will be from about 3 pm to 10 pm. For Memorial Day, a front will approach late in the day, and once again central North Carolina will be under a slight risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening. The timing will be similar to Sunday’s. Highs on Memorial Day will reach to the upper 80s to near 90.

On Tuesday, that cold front will stall close to us. It will be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or storm possible, highs will drop back to the middle 80s.

That front will try to move away on Wednesday, but there will still be a slight chance of a storm on Wednesday with highs remaining in the middle 80s. Thursday will be dry, but another cold front will approach late Friday, so a couple of PM showers and storms will be possible then

Looking toward next weekend; on Saturday, it will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with mainly evening widely scattered showers and storms. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be west 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a couple afternoon showers or storms possible. The high will be 87. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy with a spotty evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday, Memorial Day will be partly sunny and quite warm with a risk of a couple PM showers and storms. The high will be 89; winds will be west 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk is 20 percent

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of a couple PM showers and storms. The high will be 83; after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 81; after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

