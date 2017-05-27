Southern rock pioneer Gregg Allman dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP/WSAV) – A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.

Ken Weinstein confirmed Saturday that Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia.

Allman had canceled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March 2017, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.

After years of substance abuse, Allman contracted hepatitis C and underwent a 2010 liver transplant.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Allman was raised in Florida by a single mother after his father was shot to death.

He and his older brother Duane formed the nucleus of The Allman Brothers Band. It featured tight guitar harmonies by Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, a pair of drummers and the smoky, blues inflected voice of Gregg Allman.

He went on to enjoy a successful solo career as well with hits like 1973’s “Laid Back” and 1987’s “I’m No Angel.” His latest solo release was in 2015 with a live album titled, “Live: Back to Macon, Ga.”

Just a month ago, Allman’s manager denied reports that the musician had entered hospice. A comment was posted April 24 on Allman’s Facebook page stating that the rocker was resting at his home in Savannah— not at hospice.

The Facebook post read: A message from Gregg: “Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders. I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’ “

— WSAV-TV contributed to this report

