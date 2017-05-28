Suspect arrested after 8 killed, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy, in domestic incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) says eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were shot and killed in what appears to have been a domestic incident.

Authorities say the suspect in this case is Willie Cory Godbolt, 35, of Bogue Chitto. He was taken into custody just before 7 a.m. at the Super Jackson’s at East Lincoln Road and Highway 84, according to the newspaper.

The incident started Saturday night around 11, according to Warren Strain with the Department of Public Safety.

MBI tells us that authorities are investigating three different crime scenes, one on Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto and two in Brookhaven (Coopertown Road and East Lincoln Road).

The identities of those killed have not been released.

Clarion Ledger reporter, Therese Apel spoke to Godbolt moments after he was taken into custody Sunday morning.

Governor Phil Bryant issued a statement about the shooting. In a Facebook post, he said:

“I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy.”