CARY, NC (WNCN) – Cary Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary at a home in the 200 block of Firetree Lane around 2:30 a.m.

During the incident, a man was shot by a police officer, according to officials.

The man was transported to Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh where he died.

Police have not released the man’s name or any other details surrounding the shooting.