Fort Bragg soldier dies in motorcycle crash at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A North Carolina motorcyclist was killed during crash involving a car in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard, said the motorcyclist who died was Carl Trice.

Trice, 26, was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base and died at the scene of his injuries.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says officers were called the collision at the area of 21St Ave North and Oak Street around 7:45 p.m.

Crosby said in addition to the fatality, “multiple people” were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.