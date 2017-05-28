Goldsboro teen shooting victim found on front porch of his home

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Police responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning and found the teenage victim on the front porch of his home.

Officers arrived at 410 Hollowell Street around 1:00 a.m. and located 18 year-old Desconte Bryant suffering a serious gunshot wound.

Bryant was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Vidant in Greenvile where he is in critical condition.

Police have not yet released any suspect information or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.