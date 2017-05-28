Memorial Day very warm with a PM storm possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was a mainly dry day with just a couple isolated showers around during the afternoon.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 86, while Fayetteville had a hot high of 93. The normal high this time of year is 83.

Even though central North Carolina was under a slight risk for severe storms on Sunday, none developed during the day. There could be an evening shower or storm, but severe weather is not expected. Overnight, skies will become mostly clear and mild temperatures will greet the start of Memorial Day.

On Monday, look for lots of sun during the morning, then skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon as temperatures heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s to the south of the Triangle. With moisture in place over the state, a shower or storm could pop up during the afternoon. There will be a slight risk of any storm to produce damaging wind or large hail. The timing for any severe storm on Monday would be during the late afternoon or early evening.

A front will drop close to central North Carolina late Monday night into early Tuesday and a couple storms will be possible then. On Tuesday that front will stall close by and skies will be mostly cloudy and a couple showers or storms will be possible.

That front will wash out on Wednesday and there will only be a slight risk of a shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be dry, but another cold front will approach late Friday, so a couple of PM showers and storms will be possible then

Looking toward next weekend; it will be partially sunny with a risk of a shower or storm each day.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be west-southwest 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday, Memorial Day will be mostly sunny in the morning; then become partly sunny with an isolated storm possible during the afternoon. The high will be 88. Winds will be west 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday Night will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and quite warm with a risk of a couple PM showers and storms. The high will be 85; winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk is 20 percent

Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of a couple PM showers and storms. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

