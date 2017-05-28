Mercedes driver dies in head-on crash near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a Wake County head-on crash late Saturday night, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Mitchell Mill Road near Watkins Road, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a Mercedes sedan and a Ford SUV.

The lone occupant of the Mercedes, the driver, died in the wreck, which happened after one of the vehicles crossed the center line, officials said.

Three people were in the SUV. They were taken to WakeMed with injuries.

There was no word on their condition or names of those involved.

