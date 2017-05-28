NC albino alligator gets ‘cake’ to celebrate 12th birthday

By Published: Updated:

 

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) — Luna, the albino alligator at the Fort Fisher Aquarium got a special treat for her 12th birthday Saturday. Nothing other than some good old fashioned birthday cake!

alligatorphotos
CLICK TO VIEW 15 PHOTOS OF VARIOUS GATORS CAUSING PROBLEMS IN NC

Well, it was a birthday cake made out of ice, for the albino alligator, to be exact.

The aquarium’s only albino alligator turned 12 years old on Saturday.

The animal care team at the aquarium custom-made the birthday ice cakes for Luna and her natural-colored friends.

The ice cakes were beef, smelt and blood worm flavored.

Luna has been at the Fort Fisher Aquarium since 2009. She is 6.6 feet long and weighs 65.6 pounds.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s