NC albino alligator gets ‘cake’ to celebrate 12th birthday

Luna, the albino alligator at the Fort Fisher Aquarium got a special treat for her 12th birthday Saturday. Nothing other than some good old fashioned birthday cake!

Well, it was a birthday cake made out of ice, for the albino alligator, to be exact.

The aquarium’s only albino alligator turned 12 years old on Saturday.

The animal care team at the aquarium custom-made the birthday ice cakes for Luna and her natural-colored friends.

The ice cakes were beef, smelt and blood worm flavored.

Luna has been at the Fort Fisher Aquarium since 2009. She is 6.6 feet long and weighs 65.6 pounds.

