NC home intruder killed during shootout with man inside, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — The High Point Department said a man was shot and killed after he broke into a house Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home invasion in the 1700 block of Candlewood Court just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three men broke into the house and exchanged gunfire with a man who was inside. One of the intruders died at the scene.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Christopher Lamont Gidderon.

Police haven’t said who shot Gidderon.

The investigation is in its very early stages and no charges have been filed at this point.

