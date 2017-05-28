NC home intruder killed during shootout with man inside, police say

By Published:
Google maps image of Candlewood Court in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — The High Point Department said a man was shot and killed after he broke into a house Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home invasion in the 1700 block of Candlewood Court just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police say three men broke into the house and exchanged gunfire with a man who was inside. One of the intruders died at the scene.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Christopher Lamont Gidderon.

Police haven’t said who shot Gidderon.

The investigation is in its very early stages and no charges have been filed at this point.

© 2017 WFMY-TV

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s