Search planned for endangered NC teen who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A search is planned for a North Carolina teen girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Kaleigh Guthrie, 16, was last seen at Page High School in Greensboro on May 15, according to officials and a Silver Alert issued May 17.

A search for Guthrie is planned on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. at the school where she was last seen exactly two weeks earlier, organizers said.

Guthrie is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the alert said.

Guthrie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, has brown mid-length hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Page High School is located at 201 Alma Pinnix Drive in Greensboro. Posters about Guthrie will be available at the site.

For more information about the search, people can call Gayla McDaniel of the Center for Search and Investigations for Missing Children at 704-214-7662.

Anyone with information about Guthrie’s location should call R G Ector Jr. at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.

