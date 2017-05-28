Vigil planned for Fayetteville mom who died after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vigil is planned Sunday evening for a Fayetteville mother who died after a crash Friday night, family members said.

Lakina P. Alford, 42, of Grandview Drive died after the car she was driving crashed at the intersection of Hay and Robeson streets in Fayetteville.

Alford’s mother, Janet Alford, said the vigil for her daughter is planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at the crash scene.

“She touched so many lives, she will be missed by all,” Janet Alford said.

Police said that just after 10 p.m. Friday Alford was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu west on Hay Street.

However, Alford’s car left the road at the intersection of Robeson Street and collided with a light pole.

She was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Alford leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, family members said.

Janet Alford told CBS North Carolina her daughter made people smile and always helped others.

The crash is still under investigation.