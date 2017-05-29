Man fired gun before being shot by Cary police, chief says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An officer investigating a break-in call said he saw and heard a suspect firing a gun before shooting and killing the man Sunday, Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin said.

“We are thankful that a little girl and her grandmother are safe,” Godwin said. “We are heartbroken that a mother will never see her son again.”

22-year-old Shaquian Tyrone Johnson was killed. A gun stolen nearby earlier the same night was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

RELATED: Police identify victim and officer in Cary officer-involved shooting

Officers had first been called the area at about 2:30 a.m., in response to a home-invasion report, police said. The mother and grandmother hid in a closet after seeing a man inside a Cary home.

Officer searched for the man, including using K-9s, for more than two hours before the fatal encounter, Godwin said.

The officer who shot at Johnson, A.J. Lopez, has been assigned to administrative duties while the shooting is investigated. The SBI will gather evidence to help the district attorney determine whether the shooting was lawful, while the police department’s internal affairs investigators will work to determine whether department policies were followed during the incident, Godwin said.

It was not immediately clear how long the investigations will take, but Godwin said it will likely be a matter of weeks, not days.