HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at the ETC of Henderson plant in Henderson.

The plume of smoke was visible a county away.

The plant is located at 601 Wakefield Ave. According to the company’s website, it offers a “complete line of highest quality floor pads and mops.”

The call for the fire came in at 9:25 a.m., fire officials said.