Police identify victim and officer in Cary officer-involved shooting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim and officer involved in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Cary.

22-year-old Shaquian Tyrone Johnson was shot while being taken into custody as police were investigating a burglary of a home in a Cary neighborhood. A gun stolen in one of a number of nearby larcenies was recovered at the scene of Johnson’s shooting. Officers performed CPR on Johnson until EMS arrived, but he later died after being transported to WakeMed Hospital.

The officer that investigators say fired at Johnson is 29-year-old A.J. Lopez. Lopez joined the Town of Cary Police Department in June of 2015, and has been placed on alternative assignment status while the investigation continues.

“No one got up yesterday morning wanting or even expecting to deal with such a sad set of circumstances, and our thoughts are with everyone everywhere who’s been touched by this tragedy,” Police Chief Tony Godwin said in a statement.

Two women in the house during the burglary hid in an upstairs closet during the incident, which happened about 2:30 a.m., and waited for police to arrive at the home in the 200 block of Firetree Lane.

The suspect later ran from the home and was fatally shot by police, according to the 911 call and police.

The two women, whose ages are not known, whispered throughout the call, but one sounds much younger and is possibly a girl.

“I was out on the couch watching a TV show on Netflix and I heard (a door) open and close,” the younger woman said. “I looked over the balcony and I saw someone.”