RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a risk of damaging winds and large hail across Central North Carolina on Monday evening.

The threat comes as storms and showers move through the area.

The risk of severe weather should start at about 6 p.m. and be over by about midnight.

Most of the area is at what’s called a slight risk of severe weather, the second of five levels of risk.

Areas close to the Virginia state line are at a marginal risk, the lowest of the five risk levels.